Barry Investment Advisors LLC Sells 570 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Barry Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,669 shares of the company’s stock after selling 570 shares during the quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,986,000. Investment Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 110,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,510,000 after purchasing an additional 4,829 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 76.4% during the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 129,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,297,000 after purchasing an additional 3,084 shares during the period. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. increased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 11,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VYM traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $108.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,233,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,142,346. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $108.90 and a 200-day moving average of $104.89. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $94.59 and a 12-month high of $115.66.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.