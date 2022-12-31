Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) Short Interest Down 67.2% in December

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 184,400 shares, a drop of 67.2% from the November 30th total of 561,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 943,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $12.86 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $50.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.07, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.15. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $11.41 and a fifty-two week high of $18.45.

Get Bayer Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BAYRY has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from €80.00 ($85.11) to €77.00 ($81.91) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Bank of America downgraded Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from €76.00 ($80.85) to €70.00 ($74.47) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 14th. Societe Generale decreased their price objective on Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from €69.00 ($73.40) to €54.00 ($57.45) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from €81.00 ($86.17) to €80.00 ($85.11) in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.00.

About Bayer Aktiengesellschaft

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft, together its subsidiaries, operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, and Crop Science segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents, as well as cell and gene therapy.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bayer Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayer Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.