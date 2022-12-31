Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFF) Short Interest Down 29.0% in December

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 70,900 shares, a drop of 29.0% from the November 30th total of 99,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 236.3 days.

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS BDRFF remained flat at $113.12 during mid-day trading on Friday. 35 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,895. Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $87.70 and a fifty-two week high of $113.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $104.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.85.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Societe Generale raised their price objective on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from €93.00 ($98.94) to €98.00 ($104.26) in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd.

About Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft engages in the manufacture and distribution of consumer goods in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Consumer Business and Tesa Business. The Consumer Business Segment offers skin and body care products. The Tesa Business segment provides adhesive tapes and self-adhesive products and system solutions for industries, craft businesses, and consumers.

