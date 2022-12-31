Beldex Trading 5.6% Lower This Week (BDX)

Beldex (BDX) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 30th. In the last week, Beldex has traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Beldex has a total market capitalization of $132.41 million and $1.57 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beldex coin can currently be bought for $0.0424 or 0.00000255 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Beldex alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,198.69 or 0.07220325 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001476 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00030743 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.88 or 0.00065535 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.38 or 0.00056527 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001018 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00024973 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00007669 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001596 BTC.

About Beldex

Beldex (BDX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,970,000,000 coins. Beldex’s official website is www.beldex.io. The official message board for Beldex is beldexcoin.medium.com. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Beldex

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex is a privacy-based ecosystem consisting of privacy-first decentralized applications that include BChat, BelNet, Beldex browser, the Beldex privacy protocol, and the Beldex bridge.The Beldex project is committed to enhancing privacy online. BDX is a privacy coin and a utility on the privacy-preserving DApps.Beside BDX, the Beldex ecosystem is comprised of Beldex exchange and Beldex wallet.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beldex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beldex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Beldex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beldex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.