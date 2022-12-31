Bend DAO Trading 0.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days (BEND)

Bend DAO (BEND) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 31st. During the last seven days, Bend DAO has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar. One Bend DAO token can now be purchased for $0.0039 or 0.00000023 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bend DAO has a market capitalization of $38.71 million and $164,410.65 worth of Bend DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bend DAO Profile

Bend DAO launched on March 22nd, 2022. Bend DAO’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Bend DAO is www.benddao.xyz. Bend DAO’s official Twitter account is @benddao.

Buying and Selling Bend DAO

According to CryptoCompare, “BendDAO is a decentralized peer-to-pool based NFT liquidity protocol. Depositors provide ETH liquidity to the lending pool to earn interest, while borrowers are able to borrow ETH through the lending pool using NFTs as collateral instantly.Bend protocol enables NFT assets to be pooled and converted into representing ERC721 boundNFTs to realize NFT loans.”

