BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,002 shares during the quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $1,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in Realty Income by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 106,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,198,000 after acquiring an additional 8,618 shares during the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Realty Income by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 20,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 2,027 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Realty Income in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,002,000. Patron Partners LLC raised its holdings in Realty Income by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 12,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $736,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Center For Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Realty Income by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 5,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Realty Income stock opened at $63.43 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $63.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Realty Income Co. has a twelve month low of $55.50 and a twelve month high of $75.40. The stock has a market cap of $39.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.78.

The firm also recently declared a dec 22 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.2485 per share. This represents a yield of 4.56%. This is a boost from Realty Income’s previous dec 22 dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is 278.50%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James cut their price target on Realty Income from $78.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Realty Income from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Realty Income from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.00.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

