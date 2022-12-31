BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Grows Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 156,616 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,511 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.20% of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF worth $6,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 5.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 44,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,226,000 after buying an additional 2,226 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 12.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 9.4% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 71,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,552,000 after acquiring an additional 6,110 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 95,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,748,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPHQ opened at $44.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.63. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a twelve month low of $39.18 and a twelve month high of $53.90.

