BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Has $2.45 Million Stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,509 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $2,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 5.7% in the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 666 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in Broadcom by 6.9% in the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,747 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $849,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC increased its stake in Broadcom by 7.6% in the third quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 537 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Broadcom in the third quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in Broadcom by 10.6% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 5,517 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,615,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AVGO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $725.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, December 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $630.00 to $662.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom to $650.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $700.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Broadcom has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $669.00.

Broadcom Stock Performance

Shares of Broadcom stock opened at $559.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $415.07 and a twelve month high of $672.19. The stock has a market cap of $233.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $519.27 and its 200 day moving average is $506.08.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.50 by $0.95. Broadcom had a net margin of 34.62% and a return on equity of 70.00%. The company had revenue of $8.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.01 earnings per share. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.4 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th were issued a $4.60 dividend. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 69.43%.

Insider Activity at Broadcom

In related news, Director Justine Page sold 170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $574.86, for a total value of $97,726.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,981 shares in the company, valued at $1,713,657.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Stories

