BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,127 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,056 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $3,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in PPG Industries by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 17,967 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after buying an additional 2,015 shares during the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in PPG Industries by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 7,575 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $866,000 after buying an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. purchased a new stake in PPG Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $376,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in PPG Industries by 102.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 11,995 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after buying an additional 6,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in PPG Industries by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 69,047 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $9,050,000 after buying an additional 16,597 shares during the last quarter. 80.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

PPG Industries Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE PPG opened at $125.74 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $125.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.82, a P/E/G ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.18. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $107.06 and a 12-month high of $177.32.

PPG Industries Dividend Announcement

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 23.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.69 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 54.87%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PPG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $130.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $148.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $126.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $164.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.82.

PPG Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.