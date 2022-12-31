BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Purchases 64,591 Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 247,398 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,591 shares during the quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $5,631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 32,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 19,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. Wealth Management Solutions LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 4.4% during the second quarter. Wealth Management Solutions LLC now owns 12,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the period. GDS Wealth Management grew its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 6.3% during the second quarter. GDS Wealth Management now owns 9,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the period. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 49.9% during the third quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

GOVT opened at $22.72 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.77 and its 200-day moving average is $23.26.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.