Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC Buys 246 Shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,618 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the quarter. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF comprises about 0.9% of Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC owned approximately 0.09% of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF worth $1,535,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FMB. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 60,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. ACG Wealth bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Stock Performance

FMB opened at $50.11 on Friday. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 12 month low of $48.07 and a 12 month high of $57.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.73 and a 200 day moving average of $50.21.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. This is a positive change from First Trust Managed Municipal ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

