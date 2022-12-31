Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC Decreases Holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB)

Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC trimmed its position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,837 shares of the company’s stock after selling 835 shares during the quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF were worth $496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SUB. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 80.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 996,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,286,000 after buying an additional 444,135 shares during the period. TIAA FSB increased its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 36.1% in the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,395,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,038,000 after buying an additional 370,088 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 3,191.6% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 342,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,814,000 after buying an additional 331,764 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 64.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 698,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,102,000 after buying an additional 274,280 shares during the period. Finally, Raub Brock Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $24,875,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SUB opened at $104.27 on Friday. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $102.45 and a 52 week high of $107.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $103.72 and its 200 day moving average is $104.00.

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

