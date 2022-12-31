Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC Has $859,000 Stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Get Rating) by 84.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,461 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102,217 shares during the quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF were worth $859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 1,452.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the period. TimeScale Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 143.5% during the 2nd quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 724.4% during the 1st quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 1,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 978 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000.

Get iShares U.S. Energy ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Energy ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IYE opened at $46.49 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.53. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a 52-week low of $29.93 and a 52-week high of $50.75.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.