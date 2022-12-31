Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC Increases Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 152.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,322 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,901 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises 1.5% of Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $2,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1,492.3% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 201,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,394,000 after acquiring an additional 188,518 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 44.4% during the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 8,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $933,000 after acquiring an additional 2,695 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 7.8% during the third quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 12,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $243,000. Finally, Girard Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 34.0% during the third quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 68,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,043,000 after acquiring an additional 17,428 shares during the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:MUB opened at $105.52 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $104.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.32. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $101.35 and a fifty-two week high of $116.37.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

