Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC Purchases 1,636 Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 179,842 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,636 shares during the period. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF comprises 4.4% of Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $7,805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 83,585,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,913,488,000 after purchasing an additional 4,501,598 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,203,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,186,395,000 after purchasing an additional 4,455,849 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 30,856,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,444,693,000 after purchasing an additional 3,513,541 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 22,966,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,070,949,000 after purchasing an additional 508,253 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,666,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,573,868 shares during the period.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF stock opened at $44.93 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.77. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 1 year low of $43.12 and a 1 year high of $52.98.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were paid a $0.117 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. This is a boost from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

