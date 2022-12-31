Better Choice Company Inc. (NASDAQ:BTTR) Shares Sold by Perkins Capital Management Inc.

Perkins Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Better Choice Company Inc. (NASDAQ:BTTR – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 786,834 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,416 shares during the period. Perkins Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Better Choice were worth $626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Better Choice by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 72,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 5,358 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in Better Choice by 873.4% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 48,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 43,669 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Better Choice by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 529,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after buying an additional 59,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millrace Asset Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Better Choice by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 717,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,579,000 after buying an additional 187,997 shares during the last quarter. 24.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Dawson James reduced their price target on shares of Better Choice from $10.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

Shares of Better Choice stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,932. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.42. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Better Choice Company Inc. has a one year low of $0.44 and a one year high of $3.95.

Better Choice (NASDAQ:BTTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $11.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.74 million. Better Choice had a negative return on equity of 38.25% and a negative net margin of 35.54%. Analysts forecast that Better Choice Company Inc. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Better Choice Company Inc operates as an animal health and wellness company. Its products portfolio includes naturally formulated kibble and canned dog and cat foods, freeze-dried raw dog foods and treats, vegan dog foods and treats, oral care products and supplements, as well as toppers, dental products, chews, and grooming products.

