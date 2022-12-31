Beyond Commerce, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYOC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Beyond Commerce, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYOC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, a growth of 26.3% from the November 30th total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 131,071,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Beyond Commerce Stock Performance

BYOC remained flat at $0.00 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,717,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,565,932. Beyond Commerce has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.00.

Beyond Commerce Company Profile

Beyond Commerce, Inc engages in the business-to-business Internet marketing technology and services, and information management market businesses. It offers content, business process management, customer feedback management, customer experience, business network, and BYOC analytics services. The company was formerly known as BOOMj, Inc and changed its name to Beyond Commerce, Inc in February 2009.

