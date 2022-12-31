Biconomy (BICO) Market Capitalization Achieves $68.77 Million

Biconomy (BICO) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 31st. One Biconomy token can currently be purchased for $0.27 or 0.00001623 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Biconomy has traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Biconomy has a total market cap of $68.77 million and $5.20 million worth of Biconomy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002388 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000274 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000340 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $76.73 or 0.00462430 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000190 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 43.7% against the dollar and now trades at $486.84 or 0.02934082 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,909.91 or 0.29590769 BTC.

About Biconomy

Biconomy’s launch date was December 1st, 2021. Biconomy’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 255,027,524 tokens. Biconomy’s official website is biconomy.io. Biconomy’s official Twitter account is @biconomy and its Facebook page is accessible here. Biconomy’s official message board is medium.com/biconomy.

Buying and Selling Biconomy

According to CryptoCompare, “Biconomy is a multichain relayer protocol that aims to reduce the friction point when dealing with blockchain technology for its mass adoption.”

