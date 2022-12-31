BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) Insider Karen A. Foster Sells 605 Shares

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Rating) insider Karen A. Foster sold 605 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.90, for a total transaction of $10,224.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 107,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,822,005.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
BioLife Solutions Price Performance
BLFS traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.20. 188,935 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 392,360. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 3.68. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.40 and a 12-month high of $38.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.37. The company has a market cap of $778.34 million, a P/E ratio of -7.34 and a beta of 1.72.
BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.03). BioLife Solutions had a negative net margin of 67.70% and a negative return on equity of 7.50%. The company had revenue of $40.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.63 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of BioLife Solutions to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of BioLife Solutions to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st.
About BioLife Solutions
BioLife Solutions, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of bio preservation tools for cells and tissues. Its product offerings include proprietary hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs, generic blood stem cell freezing and cell thawing media products and custom product formulation and custom packaging services.
