Biomerica (NASDAQ:BMRA) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.38

Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.38 and traded as low as $3.30. Biomerica shares last traded at $3.30, with a volume of 38,174 shares changing hands.

Biomerica Stock Up 1.5 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.54 and a 200 day moving average of $3.38.

Biomerica (NASDAQ:BMRA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter. Biomerica had a negative return on equity of 57.33% and a negative net margin of 26.29%. The business had revenue of $1.64 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Biomerica

Biomerica Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BMRA. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Biomerica in the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Maple Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Biomerica during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Biomerica during the 3rd quarter worth about $124,000. Finally, Granahan Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Biomerica by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 1,169,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,229,000 after acquiring an additional 67,268 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.95% of the company’s stock.

Biomerica, Inc, a biomedical technology company, develops, patents, manufactures, and markets diagnostic and therapeutic products for the detection and/or treatment of medical conditions and diseases worldwide. The company's diagnostic test kits are used to analyze blood, urine, nasal or fecal specimens from patients in the diagnosis of various diseases, food intolerances, and other medical complications; or to measure bacteria, hormones, antibodies, antigens, or other substances which may exist in the human body, stools, or blood in extremely small concentrations.

Featured Articles

