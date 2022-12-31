Biomerica (NASDAQ:BMRA) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.38

Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.38 and traded as low as $3.30. Biomerica shares last traded at $3.30, with a volume of 38,174 shares changing hands.
Biomerica Stock Up 1.5 %
The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.54 and a 200 day moving average of $3.38.
Biomerica (NASDAQ:BMRA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter. Biomerica had a negative return on equity of 57.33% and a negative net margin of 26.29%. The business had revenue of $1.64 million for the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Biomerica
Biomerica Company Profile
Biomerica, Inc, a biomedical technology company, develops, patents, manufactures, and markets diagnostic and therapeutic products for the detection and/or treatment of medical conditions and diseases worldwide. The company's diagnostic test kits are used to analyze blood, urine, nasal or fecal specimens from patients in the diagnosis of various diseases, food intolerances, and other medical complications; or to measure bacteria, hormones, antibodies, antigens, or other substances which may exist in the human body, stools, or blood in extremely small concentrations.
Featured Articles
