biote (NASDAQ:BTMD) and Akanda (NASDAQ:AKAN) Head-To-Head Analysis

biote (NASDAQ:BTMD – Get Rating) and Akanda (NASDAQ:AKAN – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

3.8% of biote shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.4% of Akanda shares are held by institutional investors. 20.0% of biote shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for biote and Akanda, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score biote 0 0 4 0 3.00 Akanda 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

biote presently has a consensus target price of $10.25, indicating a potential upside of 174.80%. Given biote’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe biote is more favorable than Akanda.

This table compares biote and Akanda’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets biote N/A -20.05% 5.99% Akanda N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares biote and Akanda’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio biote N/A N/A $11.11 million N/A N/A Akanda $40,000.00 107.69 -$8.13 million N/A N/A

biote has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Akanda.

Summary

biote beats Akanda on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About biote

biote Corp. operates in medical practice-building business within the hormone optimization space. The company offers a platform for Biote-certified practitioners to optimize imbalances in their patient's hormone, vitamin, and mineral levels, as well as prescribe bioidentical hormone therapies and recommend dietary supplements. It also sells Biote-branded dietary supplements; and sterile pellet insertion kits for men and women. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Irvine, Texas.

About Akanda

Akanda Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the cultivation, manufacture, and distribution of cannabis products in the United Kingdom, Lesotho, and internationally. It intends to supply cannabis based medical and wellness products. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in New Romney, the United Kingdom.

