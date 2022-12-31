Bioventus (NYSE:BVS) vs. Intelligent Bio Solutions (NASDAQ:INBS) Head-To-Head Survey

Intelligent Bio Solutions (NASDAQ:INBS – Get Rating) and Bioventus (NYSE:BVS – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Intelligent Bio Solutions has a beta of 1.23, meaning that its stock price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bioventus has a beta of 1.17, meaning that its stock price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Intelligent Bio Solutions and Bioventus’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intelligent Bio Solutions $440,000.00 6.76 -$8.31 million ($0.56) -0.36 Bioventus $430.90 million 0.47 $19.38 million ($2.07) -1.26

Analyst Ratings

Bioventus has higher revenue and earnings than Intelligent Bio Solutions. Bioventus is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Intelligent Bio Solutions, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Intelligent Bio Solutions and Bioventus, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Intelligent Bio Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A Bioventus 1 4 1 0 2.00

Bioventus has a consensus target price of $8.80, indicating a potential upside of 237.16%. Given Bioventus’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Bioventus is more favorable than Intelligent Bio Solutions.

Profitability

This table compares Intelligent Bio Solutions and Bioventus’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intelligent Bio Solutions -1,078.91% -106.09% -62.08% Bioventus -24.61% 7.87% 3.06%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

2.3% of Intelligent Bio Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.9% of Bioventus shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Intelligent Bio Solutions shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.1% of Bioventus shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Bioventus beats Intelligent Bio Solutions on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Intelligent Bio Solutions

Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc., a life sciences company, developing non-invasive, real-time monitoring and diagnostic tests for patients and their primary health practitioners. It offers Saliva Glucose Biosensor, an organic thin-film transistor for diabetes management that measures glucose in saliva. The company also focuses on developing SARS-CoV-2 Biosensor, a biosensor test can be used as a complement to the (RNA) virus detection test; and a biosensor platform comprising of biochemistry, immunology, tumor markers, hormones, and nucleic acid diagnostic modalities. The company was formerly known as GBS Inc. and changed its name to Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc. in October 2022. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in New York, New York. Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc. is a subsidiary of Life Science Biosensor Diagnostics Pty Ltd.

About Bioventus

Bioventus Inc. a medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing clinical treatments that engage and enhance the body's natural healing process in the United States and internationally. The company's product portfolio includes pain treatments, which comprise non-surgical joint pain injection therapies, as well as peripheral nerve stimulation products. Its surgical solutions comprise bone graft substitutes to fuse and grow bones, enhance results following spinal and other orthopedic surgeries; and ultrasonic medical devices for the use in precise bone sculpting, remove tumors, and tissue debridement. The company's restorative therapies include an ultrasonic bone healing system for fracture care; skin allografts; and products that are used to support healing of chronic wounds, as well as advanced rehabilitation devices designed to help patients regain leg or hand function. It serves physicians spanning the orthopedic continuum, including sports medicine, total joint reconstruction, hand and upper extremities, foot and ankle, podiatric surgery, trauma, spine, and neurosurgery in the physician's office or clinic, ambulatory surgical centers, or in the hospital setting. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.

