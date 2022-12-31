BitCash (BITC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $14,722.55

BitCash (BITC) traded 41.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 30th. One BitCash coin can now be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, BitCash has traded down 21.3% against the US dollar. BitCash has a total market cap of $14,722.55 and approximately $4.97 worth of BitCash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About BitCash

BitCash launched on August 28th, 2018. BitCash’s total supply is 31,675,547 coins and its circulating supply is 22,198,153 coins. The official message board for BitCash is medium.com/@bitcash. The Reddit community for BitCash is https://reddit.com/r/bitcashcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for BitCash is www.choosebitcash.com. BitCash’s official Twitter account is @choosebitcash and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BitCash

According to CryptoCompare, “By combining the advantages of cryptocurrency (speed, privacy, decentralization, low fees) with traditional fiat banking systems (transaction records, account names, electronic statements, accounting software integration) BitCash is a decentralized cryptocurrency designed to facilitate real-world trade between consumers and merchants with a goal of becoming the world’s most used cryptocurrency.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

