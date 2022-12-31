Bitcoin Gold (BTG) Price Down 11.5% This Week

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 30th. Bitcoin Gold has a market cap of $204.07 million and $2.85 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Gold coin can now be bought for $11.65 or 0.00070192 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Bitcoin Gold has traded down 11.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.87 or 0.00228121 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.03 or 0.00054403 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001829 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001076 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00003366 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold Profile

Bitcoin Gold is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 25th, 2017. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. The official message board for Bitcoin Gold is forum.bitcoingold.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoingoldhq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Gold’s official website is bitcoingold.org. Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Gold

According to CryptoCompare, “BTG is a cryptocurrency with Bitcoin fundamentals, mined on common GPUs instead of specialty ASICs. This type of equipment tends to monopolize mining to a few big players, but GPU mining means anyone can mine again – restoring decentralization and independence. GPU mining rewards go to individuals worldwide, instead of mostly to ASIC warehouse owners, recreating network effects that Bitcoin used to have.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Gold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

