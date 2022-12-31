Bitcoin Gold (BTG) Tops 1-Day Volume of $1.36 Million

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 31st. Bitcoin Gold has a total market cap of $204.54 million and $1.36 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Bitcoin Gold has traded 11% lower against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Gold coin can currently be bought for approximately $11.68 or 0.00070382 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37.98 or 0.00228879 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.21 or 0.00055519 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001864 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001081 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002984 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold Profile

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on October 25th, 2017. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. Bitcoin Gold’s official message board is forum.bitcoingold.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoingoldhq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoin Gold is bitcoingold.org.

Bitcoin Gold Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BTG is a cryptocurrency with Bitcoin fundamentals, mined on common GPUs instead of specialty ASICs. This type of equipment tends to monopolize mining to a few big players, but GPU mining means anyone can mine again – restoring decentralization and independence. GPU mining rewards go to individuals worldwide, instead of mostly to ASIC warehouse owners, recreating network effects that Bitcoin used to have.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Gold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

