Bitcoin Private Hits Market Cap of $2.37 Million (BTCP)

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 19% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 31st. Bitcoin Private has a total market capitalization of $2.37 million and $199.94 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Private coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.50 or 0.00002984 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Bitcoin Private has traded down 5.8% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Private alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.10 or 0.00229442 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.70 or 0.00070477 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.24 or 0.00055621 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001864 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001083 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Bitcoin Private Profile

Bitcoin Private is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin Private’s official website is btcprivate.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is https://reddit.com/r/btc_private and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Private

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL.BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Private should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Private using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Private Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Private and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.