BitcoinBR 24-Hour Volume Reaches $8.34 (BTCBR)

BitcoinBR (BTCBR) traded up 30.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 31st. One BitcoinBR token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BitcoinBR has a total market capitalization of $1,063.25 and approximately $8.34 worth of BitcoinBR was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, BitcoinBR has traded 5.1% higher against the dollar.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BitcoinBR Profile

BitcoinBR was first traded on November 4th, 2021. BitcoinBR’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,940,291,018 tokens. BitcoinBR’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinbr_info. BitcoinBR’s official website is btcbr.info. The Reddit community for BitcoinBR is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoinbr_btcbr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for BitcoinBR is bitcoinbr.medium.com.

BitcoinBR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin BR is a decentralized financial payment network that rebuilds the traditional payment stack on the blockchain. It utilizes a basket of fiat-pegged stablecoins, algorithmically stabilized by its reserve currency BTCBR, to facilitate programmable payments and open financial infrastructure development.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinBR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitcoinBR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitcoinBR using one of the exchanges listed above.

