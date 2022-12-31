BitShares Price Hits $0.0086 on Top Exchanges (BTS)

BitShares (BTS) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 30th. One BitShares coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0086 or 0.00000052 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, BitShares has traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar. BitShares has a total market cap of $25.64 million and approximately $1.78 million worth of BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00007571 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00027576 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000330 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00004343 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002475 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000956 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00007480 BTC.

BitShares Coin Profile

BTS uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 19th, 2014. BitShares’ total supply is 2,994,763,334 coins. BitShares’ official Twitter account is @bitsharesgroup and its Facebook page is accessible here. BitShares’ official website is bitshares.github.io. The Reddit community for BitShares is https://reddit.com/r/bitshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitShares’ official message board is bitsharestalk.org.

Buying and Selling BitShares

According to CryptoCompare, “BitShares (BTS) was first introduced in a White Paper titled “A Peer-to-Peer Polymorphic Digital Asset Exchange” by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer. It is a brand of open-source software based on as blockchain technology as used by Bitcoin.Unlike bitcoins, which do not produce any income for their owners, BitShare can be used to launch Decentralized Autonomous Companies (DACs) which issue shares, produce profits and distribute profits to shareholders. As such, BitShares is about making profitable companies that people want to own shares in, thus creating a return for the shareholders. The first DAC launched by this process was called BitSharesX, a decentralized asset exchange based in Hong Kong.BitShares was originally launched under the name of ProtoShares (PTS); it was later renamed to BitShares (BTS) and “reloaded” in November 2014 by merging several products into BitShares (BTS).”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitShares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitShares should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitShares using one of the exchanges listed above.

