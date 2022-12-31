BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. Trims Stock Position in Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN)

BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. cut its holdings in Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN – Get Rating) by 37.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,966 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,490 shares during the quarter. BKA Wealth Consulting Inc.’s holdings in Hyliion were worth $75,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hyliion during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Hyliion in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Hyliion in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hyliion in the 1st quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Seelaus Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hyliion in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $98,000. 29.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hyliion

In other Hyliion news, Director Andrew H. Card, Jr. bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.18 per share, with a total value of $31,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 56,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $179,463.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Hyliion news, Director Andrew H. Card, Jr. bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.18 per share, with a total value of $31,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 56,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $179,463.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Dennis M. Gallagher bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.10 per share, with a total value of $62,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 281,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $871,468.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 42,150 shares of company stock valued at $130,240 in the last three months. 24.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hyliion Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of HYLN opened at $2.34 on Friday. Hyliion Holdings Corp. has a 1 year low of $2.17 and a 1 year high of $6.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.21.

Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.14). Hyliion had a negative net margin of 12,683.48% and a negative return on equity of 30.26%. The company had revenue of $0.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.63 million. On average, analysts forecast that Hyliion Holdings Corp. will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Hyliion from $3.00 to $2.25 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Hyliion in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.85.

About Hyliion

Hyliion Holdings Corp. designs, develops, and sells electrified powertrain solutions for the commercial vehicle industry. It also provides battery management systems for hybrid and fully electric vehicle applications; and battery packs. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Cedar Park, Texas.

Further Reading

