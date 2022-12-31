BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Purchased by Amica Retiree Medical Trust

Amica Retiree Medical Trust increased its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 48.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,393 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the period. Amica Retiree Medical Trust’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $767,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in BlackRock in the first quarter valued at $115,000. United Bank grew its stake in BlackRock by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 1,287 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $983,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in BlackRock by 39.3% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,665 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in BlackRock by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 13,298 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,162,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in BlackRock by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 736 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. 77.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
BlackRock Stock Down 1.1 %
BLK opened at $708.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $700.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $657.00. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $503.12 and a 52 week high of $927.48. The company has a market cap of $106.44 billion, a PE ratio of 19.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.30.
BlackRock Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th were issued a $4.88 dividend. This represents a $19.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 6th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.79%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research analysts recently commented on BLK shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on BlackRock from $495.00 to $481.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. UBS Group cut BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $700.00 to $585.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on BlackRock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $540.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on BlackRock from $716.00 to $666.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on BlackRock from $615.00 to $741.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $712.21.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Director Rachel Lord sold 3,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $773.41, for a total value of $3,054,969.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,433,997.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other BlackRock news, Director Rachel Lord sold 3,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $773.41, for a total transaction of $3,054,969.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,433,997.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 40,960 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $732.25, for a total value of $29,992,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 508,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $372,137,504.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,860 shares of company stock worth $44,060,191 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.
BlackRock Profile
BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.
