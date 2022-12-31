Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund (NYSE:BSL) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund (NYSE:BSL – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,100 shares, an increase of 131.1% from the November 30th total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 58,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in shares of Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Bramshill Investments LLC bought a new position in Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund in the second quarter worth $46,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund in the second quarter worth $48,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund in the second quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund in the third quarter worth $127,000.

Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund Price Performance

Shares of Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.43. 117,007 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,990. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.59 and a 200-day moving average of $13.02. Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund has a 12 month low of $12.24 and a 12 month high of $17.34.

Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund Announces Dividend

About Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 23rd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.65%.

Blackstone/GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by The Blackstone Group L.P. It is managed by GSO / Blackstone Debt Funds Management LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

