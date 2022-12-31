Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Shares Sold by KG&L Capital Management LLC

KG&L Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,293 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 975 shares during the period. KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Block were worth $291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Block by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 16,450,950 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,011,075,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179,222 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Block by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,702,025 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $780,667,000 after acquiring an additional 686,870 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Block by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 8,357,966 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $459,605,000 after acquiring an additional 94,283 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in shares of Block by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 7,221,371 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $443,826,000 after acquiring an additional 796,675 shares during the period. Finally, Bares Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Block by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,637,074 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $407,915,000 after acquiring an additional 426,204 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Block

In other Block news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.49, for a total transaction of $1,830,447.81. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 422,617 shares in the company, valued at $25,141,485.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.61, for a total transaction of $47,783.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,617,020.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.49, for a total transaction of $1,830,447.81. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 422,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,141,485.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 351,304 shares of company stock worth $21,169,045 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 11.52% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Block Stock Down 0.1 %

SQ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Block in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Macquarie upgraded shares of Block from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $93.00 price target on shares of Block in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Block from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $120.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Block from $99.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Block currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.85.

Shares of NYSE:SQ traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $62.84. The company had a trading volume of 8,014,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,347,036. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $63.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.57 and a beta of 2.37. Block, Inc. has a one year low of $51.34 and a one year high of $165.33.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.16. Block had a negative net margin of 2.97% and a negative return on equity of 2.10%. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Block, Inc. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Block Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Featured Stories

