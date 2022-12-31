Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $36.65

Shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF – Get Rating) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.65 and traded as low as $36.42. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at $36.42, with a volume of 115 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BOWFF. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$58.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$56.50 to C$61.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$59.00 to C$63.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$64.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.77.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest communities and currently owns and operates more than 200 communities with over 33,000 residential units totaling over 28 million net rentable square feet. Boardwalk's principal objectives are to provide its Residents with the best quality communities and superior customer service, while providing Unitholders with sustainable monthly cash distributions, and increase the value of its trust units through selective acquisitions, dispositions, development, and effective management of its residential multi-family communities.

See Also

