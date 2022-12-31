BOX (NYSE:BOX) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.16-$1.17 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.14. The company issued revenue guidance of $990.00 million-$992.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $994.39 million. BOX also updated its Q4 2023 guidance to $0.34-$0.35 EPS.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BOX. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of BOX in a report on Monday, November 21st. They issued an outperform rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of BOX from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BOX in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of BOX from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of BOX in a report on Monday, September 12th. They set an overweight rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $34.78.

Shares of BOX opened at $31.13 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.05 and its 200 day moving average is $27.71. BOX has a fifty-two week low of $22.31 and a fifty-two week high of $33.04.

In related news, Director Dana L. Evan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.32, for a total value of $156,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 130,179 shares in the company, valued at $4,077,206.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other BOX news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.10, for a total transaction of $365,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,329,082 shares in the company, valued at $37,347,204.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Dana L. Evan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.32, for a total transaction of $156,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 130,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,077,206.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 281,223 shares of company stock worth $8,253,078. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in BOX during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BOX during the first quarter valued at $206,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BOX during the first quarter valued at $284,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of BOX during the third quarter valued at $339,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of BOX by 11.2% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,214 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

