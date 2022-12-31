British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) Short Interest Update

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,840,000 shares, a growth of 125.9% from the November 30th total of 3,470,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,170,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BTI. StockNews.com lowered British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On British American Tobacco

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in British American Tobacco by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 21,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,000 after purchasing an additional 3,236 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in British American Tobacco by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 83,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,517,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in British American Tobacco during the 2nd quarter worth about $206,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in British American Tobacco by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 3,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in British American Tobacco by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 62,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,623,000 after acquiring an additional 8,925 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.37% of the company’s stock.

British American Tobacco Price Performance

British American Tobacco Company Profile

NYSE:BTI remained flat at $39.98 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 1,248,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,680,853. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.02. British American Tobacco has a 1 year low of $35.47 and a 1 year high of $47.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Newport, Natural American Spirit, being Vapour, THP, and Modern Oral brands.

