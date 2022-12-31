Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Bought by Segment Wealth Management LLC

Segment Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,199 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares during the period. Broadcom comprises 1.5% of Segment Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $11,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ICW Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Broadcom by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,421 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $895,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Shelton Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Shelton Wealth Management LLC now owns 942 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 2,907 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,412,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,535 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Group LLC raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 675 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AVGO. KeyCorp cut their target price on Broadcom from $780.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. UBS Group cut their target price on Broadcom from $690.00 to $675.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $720.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Cowen raised their price target on Broadcom from $540.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Broadcom from $625.00 to $650.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $669.00.

Insider Activity at Broadcom

Broadcom Price Performance

In related news, Director Justine Page sold 170 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $574.86, for a total transaction of $97,726.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,713,657.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Broadcom stock traded up $1.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $559.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,437,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,481,047. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $415.07 and a 12-month high of $672.19. The company has a market capitalization of $233.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $519.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $506.08.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.50 by $0.95. Broadcom had a return on equity of 70.00% and a net margin of 34.62%. The firm had revenue of $8.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.4 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th were paid a $4.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.10. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 69.43%.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

