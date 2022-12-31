Brokerages Set Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) PT at $44.86

Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $44.86.

Several analysts have commented on AVT shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Avnet from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Avnet from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Avnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th.

Get Avnet alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avnet

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Avnet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Avnet in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Avnet by 110.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Avnet by 49.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Avnet by 442.5% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the period. 97.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avnet Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AVT opened at $41.58 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. Avnet has a 52-week low of $35.45 and a 52-week high of $50.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 5.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.34.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.09. Avnet had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 18.23%. The company had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Avnet will post 6.97 EPS for the current year.

Avnet Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th were issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 6th. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.91%.

About Avnet

(Get Rating)

Avnet, Inc, a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Avnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.