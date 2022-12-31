Brokerages Set Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) PT at $44.86

Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $44.86.
Several analysts have commented on AVT shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Avnet from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Avnet from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Avnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avnet
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Avnet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Avnet in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Avnet by 110.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Avnet by 49.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Avnet by 442.5% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the period. 97.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Avnet Stock Performance
Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.09. Avnet had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 18.23%. The company had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Avnet will post 6.97 EPS for the current year.
Avnet Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th were issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 6th. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.91%.
About Avnet
Avnet, Inc, a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.
