Brokerages Set Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) PT at $76.70

Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $76.70.

Several research analysts have recently commented on GMED shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Globus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Globus Medical in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Globus Medical in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Globus Medical from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Globus Medical from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th.

Get Globus Medical alerts:

Globus Medical Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GMED opened at $74.27 on Friday. Globus Medical has a one year low of $52.60 and a one year high of $81.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $70.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.43. The company has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.05.

Insider Activity

Globus Medical ( NYSE:GMED Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The medical device company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $254.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.94 million. Globus Medical had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 11.59%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Globus Medical will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Kelly Huller sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $562,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 24.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Globus Medical

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Globus Medical by 125.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,562,730 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $256,152,000 after acquiring an additional 2,542,264 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Globus Medical by 375.9% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,734,795 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $97,391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370,271 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Globus Medical by 280.1% during the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 935,512 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $52,519,000 after buying an additional 689,367 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Globus Medical by 76.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,070,469 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $60,097,000 after buying an additional 462,234 shares during the period. Finally, Provident Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Globus Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at $20,581,000. 74.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Globus Medical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative, deformity, tumors, and trauma conditions; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Globus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.