Brokerages Set International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) PT at $51.00

Shares of International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $51.00.

Several research firms have weighed in on INSW. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of International Seaways from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of International Seaways from $30.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of International Seaways in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of International Seaways from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of International Seaways from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th.

International Seaways Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE INSW opened at $37.02 on Friday. International Seaways has a 12-month low of $13.05 and a 12-month high of $48.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 13.61 and a beta of 0.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.64 and a 200 day moving average of $32.85.

International Seaways Increases Dividend

International Seaways ( NYSE:INSW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The transportation company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.42 by ($0.14). International Seaways had a net margin of 21.81% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The business had revenue of $236.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.13 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that International Seaways will post 6.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 8th were issued a $1.12 dividend. This is a positive change from International Seaways’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.10%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 7th. International Seaways’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.65%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Jeffrey Pribor sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.65, for a total transaction of $35,650.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,652,306.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other International Seaways news, CAO James D. Small III sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total value of $254,865.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 60,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,385,967.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey Pribor sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.65, for a total transaction of $35,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,348 shares in the company, valued at $1,652,306.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 171,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,345,680 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On International Seaways

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of International Seaways in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,029,000. Trexquant Investment LP grew its position in shares of International Seaways by 151.9% in the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 41,065 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $871,000 after buying an additional 24,760 shares during the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of International Seaways in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,590,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Seaways in the 1st quarter valued at $198,000. Finally, Evermore Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Seaways in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,224,000. 84.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About International Seaways

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the international flag trade. It operates in two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated a fleet of 83 vessels, which include 12 chartered-in vessels, as well as had ownership interests in two floating storage and offloading service vessels.

