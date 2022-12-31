Brokerages Set KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) PT at $65.83

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $65.83.

KKR has been the subject of several research reports. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of KKR & Co. Inc. to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Bank of America raised shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $45.50 target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd.

Get KKR & Co. Inc. alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 32,842,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.41, for a total value of $309,044,942.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co. Inc. Trading Down 0.7 %

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KKR. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,770,692 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,667,140,000 after buying an additional 3,309,267 shares during the period. ValueAct Holdings L.P. increased its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 26,456,563 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,224,674,000 after buying an additional 3,851,214 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,635,103 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,094,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177,018 shares during the last quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 15,375,912 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $711,751,000 after purchasing an additional 510,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,190,232 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $471,705,000 after purchasing an additional 597,379 shares during the last quarter. 53.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock opened at $46.42 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.74 and a 200 day moving average of $49.36. KKR & Co. Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.77 and a fifty-two week high of $75.19.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The asset manager reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $887.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $800.74 million. KKR & Co. Inc. had a negative net margin of 5.75% and a positive return on equity of 6.99%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -98.41%.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

(Get Rating)

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.