Brokerages Set MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX) PT at $20.33

Shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.33.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MLTX. Lifesci Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a report on Friday, November 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics Stock Performance

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics stock opened at $10.50 on Friday. MoonLake Immunotherapeutics has a 12 month low of $4.25 and a 12 month high of $15.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.71.

Institutional Trading of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics

About MoonLake Immunotherapeutics

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the second quarter valued at $152,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the second quarter valued at $142,000. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new stake in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the second quarter valued at $85,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the second quarter valued at $4,439,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the third quarter valued at $795,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.13% of the company’s stock.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapies. It is developing Sonelokimab, a novel investigational Nanobody therapy for the treatment of inflammation. The company is involved in conducting Phase II trials for hidradenitis suppurativa, psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, or radiographic axial spondyloarthritis.

