Brokerages Set Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) PT at $78.70

Shares of Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $78.70.

NRDBY has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Nordea Bank Abp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from SEK 150 to SEK 139 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Nordea Bank Abp from €11.60 ($12.34) to €11.80 ($12.55) in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Nordea Bank Abp from SEK 130 to SEK 140 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Nordea Bank Abp from €10.00 ($10.64) to €9.50 ($10.11) in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Nordea Bank Abp from SEK 125 to SEK 132 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th.

NRDBY opened at $10.81 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.23 and a 200 day moving average of $9.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.30, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. Nordea Bank Abp has a fifty-two week low of $8.33 and a fifty-two week high of $13.29. The firm has a market cap of $39.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.64, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.13.

Nordea Bank Abp ( OTCMKTS:NRDBY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01. Nordea Bank Abp had a net margin of 32.08% and a return on equity of 12.57%. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Nordea Bank Abp will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

Nordea Bank Abp offers banking products and services in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through Personal Banking, Business Banking, Large Corporates and Institutions, and Asset and Wealth Management segments. The Personal Banking segment provides various financial services to household customers through internet and mobile banking, over the phone, online meetings, and branch offices.

