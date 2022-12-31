Brookfield Property Partners (NYSE:BPY) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Brookfield Property Partners (NYSE:BPY – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Brookfield Property Partners Stock Performance
BPY stock opened at $18.59 on Thursday. Brookfield Property Partners has a twelve month low of $10.46 and a twelve month high of $19.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.59.
About Brookfield Property Partners
