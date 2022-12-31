Busey Wealth Management Buys 9,379 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Busey Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 179,453 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 9,379 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $6,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SLB. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 118.3% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,532 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $808,000 after buying an additional 10,583 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in Schlumberger by 89.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 29,722 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 14,022 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schlumberger in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Schlumberger by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 27,272 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Schlumberger in the 1st quarter worth about $696,000. Institutional investors own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Trading Up 1.0 %

SLB opened at $53.46 on Friday. Schlumberger Limited has a fifty-two week low of $29.49 and a fifty-two week high of $56.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.70, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.53.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.08. Schlumberger had a net margin of 11.26% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The firm had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.65%.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 12,367,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.33, for a total value of $189,593,775.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,701,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,061,062.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Dianne B. Ralston sold 10,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.52, for a total transaction of $551,092.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,227,865.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 12,367,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.33, for a total transaction of $189,593,775.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,701,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,061,062.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 12,496,976 shares of company stock valued at $196,612,911. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Schlumberger to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.85.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

