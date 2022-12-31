Busey Wealth Management Decreases Stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Busey Wealth Management lowered its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,652 shares of the company’s stock after selling 821 shares during the quarter. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $3,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola during the second quarter worth approximately $3,565,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Coca-Cola by 28.7% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 53,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,008,000 after purchasing an additional 11,988 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its holdings in Coca-Cola by 6.1% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 72,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,490,000 after purchasing an additional 4,169 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Coca-Cola by 4.4% during the second quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 71,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,471,000 after purchasing an additional 3,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC raised its holdings in Coca-Cola by 112.0% during the second quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 69,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,341,000 after purchasing an additional 36,447 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.74% of the company’s stock.
A number of analysts have weighed in on KO shares. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.90.
Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.44% and a return on equity of 42.75%. The firm had revenue of $11.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.60 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.86%.
In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 13,746 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.12, for a total value of $840,155.52. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 184,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,289,475.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 13,746 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.12, for a total transaction of $840,155.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 184,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,289,475.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Brian John Smith sold 94,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total value of $5,936,484.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 116,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,320,907.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 150,014 shares of company stock valued at $9,336,898. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.
The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.
