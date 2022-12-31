Busey Wealth Management Decreases Stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Busey Wealth Management lowered its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,652 shares of the company’s stock after selling 821 shares during the quarter. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $3,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola during the second quarter worth approximately $3,565,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Coca-Cola by 28.7% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 53,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,008,000 after purchasing an additional 11,988 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its holdings in Coca-Cola by 6.1% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 72,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,490,000 after purchasing an additional 4,169 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Coca-Cola by 4.4% during the second quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 71,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,471,000 after purchasing an additional 3,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC raised its holdings in Coca-Cola by 112.0% during the second quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 69,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,341,000 after purchasing an additional 36,447 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on KO shares. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.90.

Coca-Cola Price Performance

Coca-Cola stock opened at $63.61 on Friday. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $54.01 and a 52 week high of $67.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $275.08 billion, a PE ratio of 27.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.59.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.44% and a return on equity of 42.75%. The firm had revenue of $11.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.60 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.86%.

Insider Activity at Coca-Cola

In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 13,746 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.12, for a total value of $840,155.52. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 184,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,289,475.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 13,746 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.12, for a total transaction of $840,155.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 184,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,289,475.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Brian John Smith sold 94,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total value of $5,936,484.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 116,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,320,907.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 150,014 shares of company stock valued at $9,336,898. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.