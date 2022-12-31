Busey Wealth Management Has $9.75 Million Stock Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Busey Wealth Management lessened its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 104,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,723 shares during the quarter. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $9,746,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Welch & Forbes LLC raised its holdings in Fiserv by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 927,372 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $82,509,000 after acquiring an additional 8,383 shares in the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Fiserv in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Fiserv by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 5,626 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Fiserv in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Fiserv by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 136,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,268,000 after acquiring an additional 8,591 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FISV opened at $101.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.68, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $100.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.77. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.03 and a 52 week high of $110.99.

Fiserv ( NASDAQ:FISV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 12.74%. On average, analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Fiserv from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Fiserv from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Fiserv from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Fiserv in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.60.

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 4,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total value of $470,015.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 224,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,139,509.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total value of $405,240.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 99,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,039,213.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 4,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total value of $470,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 224,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,139,509.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,550 shares of company stock worth $1,275,255. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

