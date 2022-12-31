Busey Wealth Management Increases Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Busey Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 183,752 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,725 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $15,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Applied Materials by 21.5% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 33,850,576 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $4,461,584,000 after buying an additional 5,980,777 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC bought a new position in Applied Materials in the first quarter worth approximately $76,000. Egerton Capital UK LLP raised its stake in Applied Materials by 145.2% in the second quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 4,907,042 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $446,443,000 after buying an additional 2,906,043 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Applied Materials in the second quarter worth approximately $167,770,000. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its stake in Applied Materials by 6.9% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 24,875,796 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $3,278,728,000 after buying an additional 1,607,427 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Applied Materials Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Applied Materials stock opened at $97.38 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.95. The company has a market cap of $82.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.55. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.12 and a fifty-two week high of $167.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.16.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.44 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 56.62%. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMAT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $125.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on Applied Materials to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Mizuho upped their price target on Applied Materials from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. New Street Research raised Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on Applied Materials from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.65.

Applied Materials Profile

(Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.