Busey Wealth Management Purchases 1,156 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Busey Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,125 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,156 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $5,489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EOG. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,652 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $793,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 50.2% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 26,084 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $3,110,000 after purchasing an additional 8,721 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in EOG Resources in the first quarter worth $33,000. Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new stake in EOG Resources in the first quarter worth $1,193,000. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 66.1% in the first quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,780 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on EOG. TD Securities lowered shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Monday, September 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $157.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $152.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $155.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $179.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.73.

EOG Resources Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of EOG opened at $129.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $76.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.17, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.78. EOG Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.29 and a fifty-two week high of $150.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $135.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.02.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy exploration company reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $7.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.19 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 35.36% and a net margin of 29.84%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 14 earnings per share for the current year.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.825 per share. This is a positive change from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 13th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.57%.

Insider Activity at EOG Resources

In related news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 2,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total transaction of $397,337.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 156,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,842,237.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other EOG Resources news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 1,995 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.09, for a total transaction of $289,454.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,043,698.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 2,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total transaction of $397,337.60. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 156,368 shares in the company, valued at $22,842,237.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,170 shares of company stock worth $1,459,657 in the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EOG Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating).

