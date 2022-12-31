Busey Wealth Management Sells 1,799 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Busey Wealth Management lessened its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 91,905 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,799 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $14,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 205.6% in the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 217 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

TXN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Texas Instruments from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments to $153.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.83.

In related news, Director Janet F. Clark sold 9,990 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.16, for a total value of $1,749,848.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,566,280.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,109 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total value of $199,631.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,915,353.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Janet F. Clark sold 9,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.16, for a total value of $1,749,848.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,566,280.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN opened at $165.22 on Friday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $144.46 and a 52 week high of $192.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a current ratio of 4.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $169.94 and its 200-day moving average is $165.86. The company has a market capitalization of $149.95 billion, a PE ratio of 17.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.01.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.08. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 44.21% and a return on equity of 63.68%. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, September 15th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 10.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

