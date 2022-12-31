CA Immobilien Anlagen AG (OTCMKTS:CAIAF) Short Interest Down 35.6% in December

CA Immobilien Anlagen AG (OTCMKTS:CAIAF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,400 shares, a drop of 35.6% from the November 30th total of 59,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

CA Immobilien Anlagen Price Performance

CAIAF remained flat at $32.20 during trading hours on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.32. CA Immobilien Anlagen has a fifty-two week low of $31.66 and a fifty-two week high of $33.92.

Get CA Immobilien Anlagen alerts:

CA Immobilien Anlagen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

CA Immo is a real estate company with its headquarters in Vienna and branch offices in seven countries of Central Europe. Its core business involves leasing, managing and developing high-quality office buildings. The company covers the entire value chain in the field of commercial real estate, based on a high degree of in-house construction expertise.

Receive News & Ratings for CA Immobilien Anlagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CA Immobilien Anlagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.