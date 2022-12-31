CA Immobilien Anlagen AG (OTCMKTS:CAIAF) Short Interest Down 35.6% in December

CA Immobilien Anlagen AG (OTCMKTS:CAIAF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,400 shares, a drop of 35.6% from the November 30th total of 59,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
CA Immobilien Anlagen Price Performance
CAIAF remained flat at $32.20 during trading hours on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.32. CA Immobilien Anlagen has a fifty-two week low of $31.66 and a fifty-two week high of $33.92.
CA Immobilien Anlagen Company Profile
